KIEV An order has been given to arrest Ukraine's former incomes minister Oleksander Klimenko and former prosecutor-general Viktor Pshonka, parliament was told on Sunday.

Oleh Makhnytsky, acting prosecutor general, said: "An investigation has been opened and an investigating-operational group is working for the detention of these people to bring them to trial."

Ukraine's new acting interior minister, Arsen Avakov, also told parliament that police were working with state security and the prosecutor's office to investigate "grave crimes against the Ukrainian people, including those by former state leaders."

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Matt Robinson)