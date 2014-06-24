VIENNA Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday it was not enough for Ukraine to declare a seven-day ceasefire in its fight with rebels in eastern Ukraine, and that substantive talks must follow to guarantee the rights of the Russian-speaking minority.

"It is not enough to announce a ceasefire," he told reporters on a visit to Vienna. "A substantive discussion of the essence of the problems is essential."

Putin also said his earlier decision to renounce a mandate to send troops into Ukraine to protect that minority did not mean Russia would stop protecting their interests.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Kevin Liffey in Moscow; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)