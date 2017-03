MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Francois Hollande voiced concerned over the political crisis in Ukraine in a telephone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

It said the talk had been initiated by the French side.

In Paris, Hollande's office said the French president had tried to persuade Putin to back a peaceful political transition in Ukraine.

