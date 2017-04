A local resident stands in a flat that, according to locals, was damaged by recent shelling, on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) is seen inside a research bathyscaphe while submerging into the waters of the Black Sea as he takes part in an expedition near Sevastopol, Crimea, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

SEVASTOPOL, Crimea Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed the Ukrainian government for the latest upsurge in fighting between Kiev forces and Russia-backed rebels in east Ukraine.

After taking a dive in an underwater submersible in Crimea, a Black Sea peninsula Moscow annexed from Kiev last year, Putin told reporters:

"Regrettably, we are now seeing this conflict escalation and the blame lies not with the Donbas militia but with the rival side," he said, referring to the rebel-held Ukrainian region.

"I hope there won't be full-scale direct clashes."

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Polina Devitt)