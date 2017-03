NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he had met ousted Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich two days ago in Russia and he was "safe and sound".

He dismissed rumors that Yanukovich had died of a heart attack, saying the ousted leader would attend the funerals of the rumor mongers.

(reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)