MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine are met with no understanding, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Regardless of all the efforts of our president, his readiness to explain Russia's position practically on a daily basis, we still hit a wall of no understanding," Peskov said in comments due to broadcast on state television Rossiya 24 on Sunday.

"It is rather sad and what is worse is that it is very bad from the point of view of possible repercussions."

He added Moscow was not orchestrating events in Ukraine. "Quite the opposite," he said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Ludmila Danilova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)