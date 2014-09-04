DONETSK Ukraine Pro-Russian separatists need "proper guarantees" that Ukraine will honor any ceasefire agreement, a rebel leader told Reuters on Thursday, underscoring the lack of trust between the two sides after six months of conflict.

Earlier, speaking on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Wales, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said he would order a ceasefire for his forces in eastern Ukraine if envoys meeting in Minsk accept a proposed peace plan.

"There will be no ceasefire without guarantees because in the past we had some ceasefire agreements Poroshenko didn't honor. We need proper guarantees because not all troops on the Ukrainian side answer to Kiev," said rebel leader Oleg Tsaryov.

"There are also batallions sponsored by the oligarchs. We don't want any ceasefire to be used by them to recruit more people and to bring in more military equipment."

