DONETSK Ukraine A pro-Russia rebel leader in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine said on Wednesday the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from "our territory" was the main condition for peace in the separatist-held area.

Vladimir Antyufeyev, deputy prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, told Reuters by telephone that talk of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine was a "provocation" because Russia was not a party to the conflict.

"A ceasefire is always good but our main condition still stands - to withdraw Ukrainian troops from our territory. That's the only reasonable way," he said.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)