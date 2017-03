BERLIN Russia has not yet decided whether to release a $2 billion installment of its promised $15 bailout package for Ukraine, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.

Russia remains committed to extending financial aid to Ukraine but wants clarity on the future government before releasing the next tranche, Ulyukayev told reporters in Berlin.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)