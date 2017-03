MOSCOW Russia protested to Kiev on Thursday, saying a Russian checkpoint on the border with Ukraine was fired on by the Ukrainian military, which is fighting separatists in the east of the country.

"The Russian side expresses its strong protest and demands an end to the shelling of Russian territory," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, saying it was not the first time the border post at Gukovo had come under fire.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)