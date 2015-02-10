ISTANBUL Ukraine has asked Russia to restructure its debts, Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on the sidelines of a G20 finance ministers' meeting on Tuesday, but Russia is not willing to accept a delay or repayments via installments.

"Ukraine came to Russia to look at restructuring its debt. They said 'we are approaching all our creditors to restructure our debt'" Siluanov said, adding that the approach had been made in January.

A $3 billion loan that Russia made to Ukraine in 2013 through the purchase of Eurobonds falls due in December.

"Russia's position is we have the right to demand an immediate repayment because the covenant was broken. We have such a right but we haven't used it. Of course we wait for the repayment... The return of our resources is very important so we are not ready to go for a delay or a payment in installments."

