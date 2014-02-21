MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the Ukraine peace deal with European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and urged the EU to condemn "radicals" responsible for violence, his ministry said on Friday.

A ministry statement said Lavrov and Ashton had discussed the deal "and the prospects for its implementation in the conditions of continuing activity by extremist forces", suggesting Moscow had doubts it could succeed.

"Sergei Lavrov has decisively denounced the activities of radicals who bear the full responsibility for the violence and human casualties and urged the EU and its member-states to clearly express rejection of these activities," it said.

Russia and the EU will maintain contacts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, the statement said, in which 77 people have died in clashes with riot police in Kiev.

"It has been agreed to continue contacts in order to aid the normalization of the situation while respecting the sovereignty of Ukraine and the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities," it said.

