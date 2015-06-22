Oil falls as U.S. drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
MOSCOW Ukraine has paid the coupon on a Russian-held $3 billion Eurobond, an official at the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.
The coupon was due on Monday.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Darya Korsunskaya,; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.