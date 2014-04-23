MOSCOW Russia would retaliate if its citizens' interests were threatened and its territory came under attack, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying, adding the United States was behind events in Ukraine.

"If we are attacked, we would certainly respond," he told Russia Today (RT) television in an interview to be aired later on Wednesday, according to RT's website.

"If our interests, our legitimate interests, the interests of Russians have been attacked directly, like they were in South Ossetia for example, I do not see any other way but to respond in accordance with international law," he said, referring to a separatist territory in Georgia into which Moscow sent troops in August 2008.

"There is no reason not to believe that the Americans are running the show," RT quoted him as saying, referring to developments in Kiev.

