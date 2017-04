MOSCOW Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that accusations from U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that Russia was lying over its involvement in eastern Ukraine went "beyond diplomatic ethics", Interfax reported.

Kerry said earlier this week that Russia was lying when it said there were no Russian troops or equipment in Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists are fighting government troops.

