BRUSSELS Russia's senior general and NATO's military commander agreed on Monday they would closely monitor the situation in Ukraine and keep each other informed, a NATO spokesman said.

Tension between Russian and the West has increased over the crisis in which Ukraine's Moscow-backed president, Viktor Yanukovich, was toppled after bloody street protests.

U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, discussed Ukraine in a phone call on Monday with General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, a spokesman for Breedlove said.

"On Ukraine the two agreed to continue to monitor the situation closely and keep one another informed," he said.

Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying Gerasimov and Breedlove both expressed concern in the call over events there.

The United States and European allies warned Russia on Sunday not to send forces into Ukraine after a Kremlin aide said

Moscow could intervene.

Asked by Reuters if NATO had contingency plans for a Russian military intervention in Ukraine, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said only: "This is a political crisis which needs a political solution."

NATO defence ministers, who meet in Brussels later this week, are expected to discuss developments in Ukraine at a dinner on Wednesday evening, Lungescu said. They are likely to voice support for continued democratic reforms in Ukraine.

While not a NATO member, Ukraine participates in a number of NATO missions, including contributing soldiers to NATO-led forces in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

