Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich attends a plenary session of the National Oil and Gas Forum in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW/VLADIVOSTOK, Russia The expansion of sanctions on Russia by the United States is unlikely to have a material impact on Russia's economy, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted by Intefax news agency as saying on Friday.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has added dozens of people and firms to the list, first introduced after Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and expanded over its support for rebels in the east of the country.

It also added a number of Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) producing and gas shipping companies to the list.

Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller told reporters in Vladivostok on Friday it would not have any impact on the company.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)