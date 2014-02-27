MOSCOW Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich plans to hold a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday at 5 p.m. (1300 GMT), Russian news agencies reported, citing people close to Yanukovich.

Yanukovich's whereabouts have been widely unknown since he fled the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, losing a bloody three-month standoff against opponents who led protests against him after he spurned deals with the European Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The three main Russian news agencies, state-run RIA and Itar-Tass as well as privately owned Interfax, all carried similar reports citing unnamed sources close to Yanukovich.

Earlier on Thursday, the same agencies carried a statement quoting Yanukovich as saying he was still president of Ukraine and railing against what he said were "extremists" who had stolen power.

Yanukovich, 63, is now wanted in Ukraine, where there is a new acting president and government, on charges of mass murder over the police shooting of demonstrators.

