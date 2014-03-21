MOSCOW The Russian Central Bank said on Friday that it stood ready to support the sanctions-hit Bank Rossiya, but added that the measures imposed by the United States have no significant impact on the financial stability of the bank.

U.S. President Barack Obama imposed an additional wave of sanctions on Russian officials as well as Bank Rossiya on Thursday over the Ukraine crisis.

"If necessary, appropriate measures will be taken in support of the credit institution and reliable protection of the interests of its depositors and creditors," the central bank said in a statement.

The bank added that the U.S. measures "have no significant impact on the financial stability" of Bank Rossiya.

