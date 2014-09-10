BRUSSELS Battle-tank maker Uralvagonzavod, aerospace company Oboronprom and state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) are among Russian companies to face new EU sanctions if the bloc decides to implement them, according to a draft obtained by Reuters.

Oboronprom is the main shareholder in Russia's top producer of civilian and military helicopters: Russian Helicopters.

Uralvagonzavod is a maker of Russian battle-tanks. UAC was created by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his 2000-2008 presidency to be a national champion for plane manufacturing.

The EU sanctions would prohibit the companies from raising capital in Europe via "financial instruments with a maturity exceeding 30 days," the draft document said.

