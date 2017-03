NOVO-OGARYOVO Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that those countries considering sanctions should think first of the damage they may incur if such measures were imposed.

"All threats against Russia are counterproductive and harmful," he told journalists, adding that Russia was ready to host the G8 but if western leaders did not want to come "they don't need to".

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper)