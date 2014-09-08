VILNIUS Lithuania's central bank cut its 2014 economic growth forecast on Monday, citing in part Russia's ban on imports on certain foods from several Western countries.

It lowered its 2014 growth forecast to 2.9 percent from a May forecast of 3.4 percent and said up to 0.4 percentage points could be lost because of the sanctions.

It also pointed to negative effects from low growth in the European Union, its main trading partner, and uncertainty about geopolitical tensions.

"The negative effect will be felt not only by the exporting sector but also by economic activities oriented towards the domestic market," it said of the effects from the Russian import restrictions.

"Private consumption, investment, the labor market will be negatively affected."

Moscow's import ban, introduced in August in response to western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, applies to around 4 percent of Lithuania's exports or about a fifth of its exports to Russia.

Earlier this month Estonia, another small Baltic neighbor to Russia, lowered its growth outlook as demand dwindles from its European neighbors and Russia. [ID:nL5N0R21HT]

Lithuania's central bank said in its quarterly economic outlook that risks to growth had noticeably increased, noting also that confidence had significantly deteriorated even before the trade restrictions with Russia came into force.

It cut its 2015 growth forecast to 3.3 percent from 3.6.

In 2013, the economy grew 3.3 percent.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Janet Lawrence)