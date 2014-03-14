MOSCOW Any move by the European Union to impose a visa ban on Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin would be "stupid" and hurt the Russian state oil company's Western partners more that Rosneft itself, a company spokesman said on Friday.

"I hope this will all end being empty rhetoric," Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said in response to a report in German newspaper Bild that Sechin could be among Russians targeted for sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.

"This is stupid, petty and obvious sabotage of themselves most of all," he said by telephone. "I think this would primarily affect Rosneft's business partners in the West in an extraordinary way."

