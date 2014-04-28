Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
MOSCOW Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin, on whom the United States imposed sanctions on Monday, said the measures would not harm the company's cooperation with its partners.
"I take the last steps by Washington as an appreciation of the efficiency of our work," Rosneft's press office cited Sechin as saying in a statement.
"At the same time we assure our shareholders and partners, including American ones, that this efficiency will not diminish and our cooperation will not be affected."
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.