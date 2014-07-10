MOSCOW Russia on Thursday condemned a European Union plan to extend the list of persons, including Russians, targeted with asset freezes and travel bans over the Ukraine crisis as an unfriendly move that would hinder ties with the 28-nation bloc.

The EU has agreed to add 11 new names to the list likely to take effect on Saturday, an EU diplomat said on Wednesday.

"Our attitude to the sanctions lists has not changed," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told a news conference. "This is an unfriendly act which cannot but reflect on the overall state of our relationship with the EU."

"We are absolutely convinced that this is no method for cooperation between countries, between such major players as Russia and the European Union."

The diplomat in Brussels said after a meeting of EU ambassadors that addressed the issue that the list consisted mainly of Ukrainian separatists but may include "one or two Russians there as well".

The names will be published in the official journal of the European Union in the coming days.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Alisse de Carbonnel; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Ralph Boulton)