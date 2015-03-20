Members of the Ukrainian armed forces stand guard as a convoy of the Ukrainian armed forces including armoured personnel carriers, military vehicles and cannons prepare to move as they pull back from the Debaltseve region, in Blagodatne, eastern Ukraine, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) addresses the audience during a festive concert marking the first anniversary of the Crimean treaty signing, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, in central Moscow, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW Russia described "sanctions rhetoric" as destructive on Friday and said it would do what is in its national interests after European Union leaders kept economic sanctions in place over the Ukraine crisis.

In comments to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also accused Kiev of violating the terms of a peace deal for eastern Ukraine that was agreed in the Belarussian capital Minsk.

"We prefer to engage in creative matters, not destructive matters such as sanctions rhetoric. So we do not discuss sanctions and the Russian Federation will do what is in its national interests," he said.

