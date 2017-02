Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko makes a statement with Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Ukraine would win back control of eastern territories from pro-Russian separatists and Russia-annexed Crimea, just as it has secured the release of pilot Nadiya Savchenko from Russian prison.

"Just as we brought back Nadiya, so we will bring back the (eastern) Donbass and bring back Crimea," he said at a briefing following Savchenko's return to Kiev from Russia.

