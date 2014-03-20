SEVASTOPOL, Ukraine The Russian national tricolor and the Russian navy flag were flying on Thursday on a pier in the Crimean port of Sevastopol where two Ukrainian navy corvettes were anchored, suggesting the warships were seized.

There were no flags on display on the sterns of the corvettes - called Lutsk and Khmelnitsky - where the national symbols would normally be visible.

"It appears the Russians have taken the flags down at both ships but not put out their own," said Vladislav Seleznyov, a Ukrainian military spokesman in Crimea.

Seleznyov also said Russian troops were trying to board two more vessels of the Ukrainian navy - corvette Ternopol and command ship Slavutich - in a different spot in Sevastopol.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)