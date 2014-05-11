KIEV One man was shot dead and a second was wounded when the Ukrainian National Guard tried to disperse a crowd outside a municipal building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Krasnoarmeisk, Interfax-Ukraine news agency said.

The agency quoted witnesses as saying the incident occurred when members of the Guard's "Dnipr" battalion fired shots as a crowd tried to block their entry into the building. It gave no details of the shooting.

Video taken at the building showed a crowd dispersing as shots rang out. It was unclear where the shots came from.

The Dnipropetrovsk regional authorities later denied the Dnipr battalion had been involved in the incident as people in east Ukraine voted in a referendum on self-rule, although it did not deny the shooting had taken place.

"The 'Dnipr' battalion was not in Krasnoarmeisk," deputy regional leader Borys Filatov wrote on his Facebook page. "You can draw your own conclusions."

