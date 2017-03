WARSAW The Russian representative at negotiations between Ukraine's president and the opposition played a constructive role in achieving an agreement, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Friday.

Sikorski, who was one of the EU delegates at the talks, told a news conference in Warsaw that the Russian official, Vladimir Lukin, made interventions during the marathon talks which eased the path towards an agreement.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Christian Lowe)