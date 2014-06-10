ST PETERSBURG Russia Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday that Russia could help defuse the crisis in Ukraine by preventing militants and weapons from crossing into eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian rebels are fighting government forces.

At a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Sikorski said Vladimir Putin's promise to respect the results of Ukraine's presidential election was a step in the right direction and that Ukrainian membership in NATO - something that Russia opposes - was "not on the agenda".

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)