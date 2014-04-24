KIEV Ukraine's interior ministry said on Thursday its forces had killed "up to five" militants in the separatist-controlled town of Slaviansk, in the east of the country.

A ministry statement said that during an "anti-terrorist operation" its forces, supported by the army, removed three illegal checkpoints manned by armed groups in the northeastern part of the city.

"During the armed clash up to five terrorists were eliminated," it said. One person had been wounded on the side of government forces, it added.

