PARIS Foreign ministers for the United States, Ukraine and Britain agreed on Wednesday that direct talks between Kiev and Moscow were crucial to resolving tensions and called for the immediate deployment of international monitors, they said in a joint statement.

"The United States, United Kingdom and Ukraine agreed that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, facilitated as needed by members of the international community, are crucial to resolving the current situation," according to the statement.

"They also agreed that international observers should be deployed immediately in Ukraine, especially in eastern Ukraine and Crimea," the statement added.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Hugh Lawson)