BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday after a meeting with his counterparts from Ukraine, Russia and France that they would report back to leaders in their capitals and possibly agree on Monday or Tuesday how to continue talks.

"We will, and that's what's been agreed now, first report to our heads of government and state in our capital cities and then possibly during the course of Tuesday tomorrow, agree how to continue today's discussion," Steinmeier told reporters.

A spokeswoman said he meant either Monday or Tuesday.

"The aim remains to bring about a ceasefire in Ukraine and to prevent future victims," Steinmeier added.

