MINSK The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany arrived in the Belarussian capital of Minsk on Wednesday and began talks to try to defuse the 10-month separatist crisis in Ukraine.

Belarussian leader Aleksander Lukashenko greeted Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Russia's Vladimir Putin separately at Minsk's ornate Independence Palace. He handed a bouquet of flowers to German Chancellor Angela Merkel whom he welcomed together with French President Francois Hollande.

In an exchange with Lukashenko, a solemn-faced Poroshenko said: "Either the situation goes down the road of de-escalation, ceasefire ... or the situation goes out of control."

The four leaders met alone for discussions, a source with Hollande said, and were due to go into a full summit with their delegations later.

