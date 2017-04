MOSCOW German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in the Kremlin on Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande on the Ukraine crisis, the Kremlin press office said.

The trip by Merkel and Hollande to Moscow follows five hours of late-night talks with Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko in Kiev on Thursday.

