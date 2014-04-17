GENEVA Four-party talks to resolve the crisis in Ukraine are working on a written document that will be published later on Thursday if the talks go well, a diplomatic source with knowledge of the talks said.

"I know that they are working on a solution to the problem. They are working on something written," said the source, who requested anonymity.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Ukraine's acting Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia returned to their four-way meeting after lunch, changing plans for the meeting to break up after one session.

