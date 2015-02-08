BERLIN The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France aim to meet in Minsk on Wednesday to continue work on resolving the crisis in Ukraine after holding a conference call on Sunday, a German government spokesman said in a statement.

"In (the call) they worked further on a package of measures in the context of their efforts on a comprehensive settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine," said Steffen Seibert in the statement.

"This work will be continued tomorrow in Berlin with the goal of holding a 'Normandy Format' summit on Wednesday in Minsk," he said. He added that signatories of last year's Minsk deal, including representatives of the OSCE, Russia and Ukraine and Russian separatists would also meet in Minsk by Wednesday.

