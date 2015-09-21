KIEV Ukrainian state-run defense company Ukroboronprom said on Monday it had agreed a joint venture with U.S. defense group Textron Inc to upgrade military vehicles for Ukraine's army.

Under the deal, Textron Inc will upgrade Ukraine's Humvee vehicles with high-protection armor, Ukroboronprom said in a statement.

While the U.S. government has agreed to give Ukraine equipment such as radar, and training, this is the first sale of military hardware by a U.S. company, industry sources said.

The company gave no financial details of the deal.

The United States gave Ukraine 30 Humvees earlier this year.

Ukraine has been pushing Western nations to supply it with weapons but so far countries like France and the United States say they will only supply non-lethal equipment.

The venture will be a boost for Ukroboronprom which was forced to cut exports to Russia, a major customer, following the outbreak of conflict with pro-Russian rebels in the east.

