KIEV A total of 184 vehicles from the Russian aid convoy which crossed into Ukraine on Friday without permission have returned to Russia, a Ukrainian military spokesman said.

"According to our information as of 1 p.m. (1000 GMT), the departure from the territory of Ukraine by 184 Russian vehicles has been confirmed," the spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, told Reuters.

He said they had left through the same crossing point by which they had entered via the Ukrainian border settlement of Izvaryne. No checks by Ukrainian border guards or customs officers had taken place.

Asked how many Russian vehicles still remained in Ukraine, he replied: "I don't know."

