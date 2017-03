KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk will address the United Nations Security Council about the situation in Crimea on Thursday, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted him as saying on Monday.

Interfax also quoted him as telling reporters that he believed Russia, whose forces are in control of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, sought to "undermine the foundations of global security and revise the outcome of World War Two."

