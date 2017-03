UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation on Tuesday and expressed his alarm at the highly volatile situation in eastern Ukraine, Ban's press office said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General ... underlined that any deepening of the crisis would be profoundly detrimental for all concerned; hence the need for everyone to work to de-escalate the situation," the statement said.

(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)