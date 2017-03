Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (L) shakes hands with a serviceman of Ukrainian National Guard during an opening ceremony of joint military exercise ''Fearless Guardian 2015'' at the International Peacekeeping Security Center near the village of Starychy western... REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday about the ongoing crisis in eastern Ukraine and offered an additional $17.7 million in aid for essentials like food, shelter and water, the White House said.

Biden and Poroshenko discussed Ukraine's reform efforts, the White House said in a statement.

"The vice president welcomed the appointment of a new head of the anti-corruption bureau and encouraged the further implementation of rule of law reforms, including anti-trust measures and judicial reform," the White House said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)