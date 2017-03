WASHINGTON The United States does not recognize "illegal" referendums in eastern Ukraine on self-rule and views them as a transparent attempt to create further division and disorder in the country, the White House said on Monday.

"We do not recognize the results," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

"We're disappointed that the Russian government did not use its influence to forestall these referenda," Carney said.

