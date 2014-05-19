WASHINGTON The White House said on Monday it has seen no indication of any movement of Russian troops away from the Russian border with Ukraine despite a Kremlin statement that the troops had been ordered back to their bases.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near the border regions where pro-Russian separatists have declared independent states in Ukraine. Ukraine holds a presidential election on Sunday.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the United States has seen reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered Russian troops back to bases but "at this point we see no indication of any movement."

"We would know and we would be able to confirm for you" if the troops had been moved, Carney told reporters.

