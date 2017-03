MOSCOW Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Wednesday dismissed as "unexplainable" new U.S. sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

He was speaking after the United States slapped sanctions on a Russian bank and a youth organization that Washington says recruits fighters for pro-Russian rebels that control two eastern Ukrainian regions.

