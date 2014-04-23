WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Wednesday dismissed comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggesting that the United States was behind the political unrest in Ukraine as "ludicrous."

"Many of the claims he made in the interview are ludicrous and they are not based in fact," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said of Lavrov's comments to the Russia Today news channel.

Asked for details, she replied: "One was certainly that the United States has anything to do with Ukraine's counter-terrorism operations ... or that we're 'running the show' or funding it. I would put those all in the 'ludicrous' category."

