WASHINGTON The Ukrainian economy faces several difficult years even if international lenders bail it out and the country's politicians follow through on an ambitious reform agenda, a U.S. Treasury official said on Friday.

Ukraine is currently reeling from political unrest, shaky public finances and a confrontation with its powerful Russian neighbor, which annexed Crimea, part of Ukraine, earlier this month.

The U.S. official, who asked not to be named, said that while the next two years would be a period of adjustment for Ukraine, aid packages from the International Monetary Fund and developed countries would likely help stabilize Ukraine's financial system and provide a foundation for economic growth.

The aid is tied to economic reforms that, when enacted, would also help growth, the official said, adding that Russia's actions appear to have galvanized support in Ukraine for its reform agenda.

Ukraine's prime minister has said his government is on a "kamikaze" mission to make painful decisions.

Kiev on Wednesday said it would raise the price of energy for domestic consumers by more than 50 percent starting on May 1, a measure that will help stabilize public finances but will likely cause hardship for many Ukrainians.

On Thursday, the IMF announced it would lend Ukraine up to $18 billion in exchange for reforms. The European Union, the United States and other countries are also readying aid packages.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told lawmakers that day that Ukraine's economy faced a sharp contraction this year.

