KIEV Ukraine is in no hurry to impose a visa regime on Russia in response to Moscow's takeover of the Crimea peninsula, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"We should not be in a hurry with the introduction of a visa regime with Russia...," Yatseniuk's press service said, referring to comments the prime minister made in Brussels.

"Such an initiative by Ukraine is most unlikely to be effective in terms of influencing Russia," he said, adding that the measure could negatively affect Ukrainians living in the predominantly Russian-speaking east of the country.

Ukraine's Security Council, a body of top officials, decided on Wednesday to impose rules within days to require Russians travelling to Ukraine to obtain visas. Yatseniuk is in Brussels to sign the political part of an association agreement with the European Union.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Ron Popeski, Editing by Mike Collett-White)