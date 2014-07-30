A sign showing the logo of VTB Bank is pictured on the top of a building in Moscow July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia's second-largest bank, VTB (VTBR.MM), said on Wednesday it was ready to borrow on financial markets outside the European Union and United States after it was included in new Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

"VTB Group is ready to borrow in other currencies and on other markets," the bank said in a statement, adding that it did not see any threat to its overseas business from the sanctions.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)