Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
MOSCOW Russia's second-largest bank, VTB (VTBR.MM), said on Wednesday it was ready to borrow on financial markets outside the European Union and United States after it was included in new Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
"VTB Group is ready to borrow in other currencies and on other markets," the bank said in a statement, adding that it did not see any threat to its overseas business from the sanctions.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.